Power of Attorney accused of stealing over $290K from elderly woman in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chicago woman is facing charges after police say she stole over $290,000 from an elderly Cumberland County woman over the course of several years.

Patti Green, 53, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and access device fraud.

Police began investigating in October of 2019 after receiving a report of suspicious purchases being made on the elderly woman's bank account.

The victim appointed Green as her power of attorney after not being able to take care of her own finances, according to police reports.

Investigators uncovered financial records showing Green stole over $290,000 from the victim over several years.

Green was arraigned and released on $70,000 bail.