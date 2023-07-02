Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets

Brandon Kessock's impromptu trip led to him being able to wear the Eagles colors at State Farm Field in Arizona.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57.

"So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.

Kessock and friends went to some of the pre-Super Bowl events but almost skipped out on opening night.

"We debated it we almost really didn't want to do it because we'd have to drive all the way back up to Phoenix, but we said let's do it why not so me and my chief friend his, name is Pierce McDonald, we went to Phoenix Arizona again for opening night and said let's get there early," Kessock said. "Get good seats."

Kessock says that both him and his friend had no idea they had won tickets even when they were on stage with Donna Kelce, the mother of two brothers who will be playing each other in the Super Bowl.

"So we get up there, and mama Kelce starts talking about. I hope you guys are rooting for each other's teams, as I will obviously, and the lady running the whole show goes and on behalf of mama Kelce, you two are going to the Super Bowl," Kessock said. "We didn't react immediately. The whole stadium of fans react it for us."

Kessock says to head to Super Bowl 57 is a true blessing and he will make sure to enjoy every minute of it.

"I truly can't wait to go represent my team my family, walk up into that stadium that many people never get to do, and do my little part as loud as I can scream to help my team bring a second one home and add a patch to this one," he said.

Kessock we be making sure to hit all pre super bowl celebrations as we get closer to Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix Arizona.