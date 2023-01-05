Potato Coop prepares to open first restaurant location

After 10 years of rolling around as a food truck, the Potato Coop will open its new physical location in Harrisburg on May 6 at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Allen Peck Jr. settled on his business idea because, "I've never met anyone who doesn't like fries."

The founder of Potato Coop, Peck started his business straight out of high school with a food truck serving loaded French fries.

After spending 10 years serving the streets of Harrisburg and catering events such as weddings and business lunches, the Potato Coop is ready to move to a brick-and-mortar store.

The food truck will still be in operation, but instead of trying to track it down, Potato Coop fans can visit the new location at 2650 Gravel Road in Harrisburg.

The restaurant will open its doors for the first time on May 6 at 11 a.m. with a grand opening celebration.