UPDATE: University Park Airport reopens following discovery of possible explosive device

The general passenger terminal was evacuated, and an explosives team, along with FBI officials, were on site.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — UPDATE: University Park Airport reopened at 4 a.m. Saturday following the discovery of a possible explosive device.

Penn State University Police said that suspicious contents were found in a checked bag that was on a flight to Chicago.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, the FAA stopped flights in and out of the airport in Centre County so that the luggage could be examined by police and bomb technicians.

According to the TSA, bomb technicians determined that there was nothing dangerous inside the bag.

ORIGINAL STORY: It was a scary scene at University Park Airport in State College after a possible explosive was found in luggage.

This weekend is the start of spring break at Penn State as students prepare to head home.

Buses from Penn State took about 100 passengers to campus.

Officials have not said if any explosives were ultimately found at the airport.

