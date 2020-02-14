Possible data breach at 70 Pennsylvania Rutter's stores

"We launched an investigation, and cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. We also notified law enforcement."

On January 14th, Rutter's was alerted of possible malware that may have given someone unauthorized access to card data used at the point-of-sale machines on gas pumps and in-store at many locations.

To view the affected locations, click here.

The incident occurred between October 1, 2018 and May 29th, 2019 for most stores, though there are some stores where card data may have been available starting August 30, 2018.

Rutter's says the malware may have granted access to card numbers and expiration dates, but not names or internal identification codes. It doesn't appear that every card used in the time frame at the affected locations was copied.

The malware was installed on payment processing systems, so ATMs, lottery machines, and car washes were not affected.

This was not the result of a skimmer placed on a gas pump.

Rutter's says the malware has been removed and new security measures are in place.

Always monitor your bank statements and report any suspicious activity to your card provider.

Rutter's released a statement on Thursday explaining the incident and it can be seen here.