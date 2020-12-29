Positive stories from 2020: New babies, love, and reasons to be thankful

Amid the pandemic, there were plenty of positives. Families celebrated pregnancies, marriages, & new homes. Some shed weight; others furthered their educations.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — 2020 has certainly brought its fair share of ups and downs: The global pandemic, lockdowns, and unemployment -- to name just a few of the year's negatives.

We lost sports figures, entertainers, and members of the community.

Amid all of the losses, there were positives for many people. Families celebrated new pregnancies, marriages, and homes. People furthered their education, they began new hobbies, and some shed a few pounds. One man even quit carpentry to open up a Lego store in Lancaster.

"We got married in October," said Samantha Hubler, who previously worked as a nurse at the Lebanon VA.

Newlyweds, like the Hublers, discovered what it meant to tie the knot. Other relationships are just beginning to be explored.

"Just celebrated our first Christmas together, and her name is Jeanne," said Joe Fullerton, a Chester County principal.

The global pandemic pandemic also didn't stop families from growing.

Sullivan "Sully" Timothy Bobb, a healthy, happy, baby boy was born early. Derrik Bob, Sully's dad, calls him a blessing in disguise because Sully came just a week before lockdown.

"It was really nice to have that week or so where people could come see him and hold him," said Bobb. "It’s so hard now that all these restrictions are in place. It’s really reassuring knowing though that he likely won’t remember any of this. It’s a blessing that it happened at this point in his life as opposed to later where he would remember it."

Sully was hardly the only baby born throughout 2020. Hubler also gave birth to a baby named Bentley in July.

"He loves to laugh and smile. He's a very good baby," said Hubler. "Definitely having Bentley was the best moment for me. I mean, it was scary not knowing how this COVID would effect babies."

To add to the scary, the new mother says she got COVID-19 at the six month pregnancy mark.

"Everything went well with him. He's happy. He's very healthy. He's our greatest blessing," she said.

Speaking of health, many people became even more thankful for theirs.

"The good for me is she's still around," said Tom Simpson of Hanover.

Simpson is thankful his wife DeAnna survived a ruptured appendix.

"I'm very fortunate I am still here. I am very thankful," said DeAnna.

The Simpsons also enjoyed the new house they bought, and DeAnna celebrated a book being written about their old home.

Other people say they are thankful they found the time to further their education.

"I received my doctorate degree in August. In the middle of the pandemic, I was working on my doctorate," added Fullerton.

2020 hasn't been an easy year on people, but it has has made many appreciate the simple things: A newborn's sweet laugh, enjoying a concert, time spent with family and friends.

"People helping people. Certainly, the frontline workers, and educators, who are doing the very best they can in these times we don't have a playbook for," said Fullerton.

"Taking walks, going to restaurants. We won't take anything for granted," added DeAnna.