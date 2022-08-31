Portion of East Market Street to close for five weeks due to bridge replacement

PennDOT says they will replace the bridge at an accelerated schedule to reduce the impact on traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A bridge in East Market Street located by the Interstate-83 overpass between Belmont St. and North Hills Road in Spring Garden Township will be closed on Sept. 22 until the end of October.

"They're going to replace the bridge to do some approach work and some paving," said Dave Thompson with PennDOT.

PennDOT says they will replace the bridge on an accelerated schedule to reduce the impact on traffic. However, the impact of this construction will still be felt by some businesses near East Market St., like Belmont Bean Company and the Belmont Theater.

"It's going to be impactful for sure," said Jason Wehrle, who co-owns the Belmont Bean Company.

"It's just gonna add more time and general frustration for not only the staff here, but our patrons, our actors and actress, and other volunteers," said Shane Rohrbaugh, the executive director at the Belmont Theater.

Rohrbaugh says that there will probably be more chaos behind the scenes.

"If we're in the middle of the show, which we are now and will be in October, we do a lot of running around to Home Depot and Lowe's and those trips are going to be longer," said Rohrbaugh.

"We're going to have to allow more time for those types of things, some of our deliveries might be impacted, we've already noticed some delays, we're ordering things ahead of time," he added.

Wehrle believes that customers will continue to come despite having to take a longer route to get to the coffee shop.