Pop-up kids consignment shop provides financial relief to thousands of families

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop is relieving thousands of families amid inflation. 500 local families brought their gently used and new items to the consignment shop where items are marked down by 50 to 90 percent.

“People on tighter budgets can come and outfit their children with new and gently used things that they might find here at this sale and save quite a bit of money here compared to what they have in retail,” said John Panase, Owner of Just Between Friends

The event happens twice a year and includes more than 140,000 items ranging from clothes, toys, and school supplies. Other items include cribs, strollers, and car seats for new parents.

Panase said with holidays just around the corner many items can be found at the Just Between Friends pop-up sale.

“You can find everything from high chairs, pack-n-plays, holiday clothing, books….anything your child would want or need for the next upcoming season,” said John Panase.

Panase said the pop-up consignment benefits everyone who is trying to get rid of items, parents looking for necessities, and the organization that runs Just Between Friends.

Just Between Friends also donates some clothing to charities that do not sell over the weekend. Panase said once the event is over, money raised also goes to charities.

The Just Between Friends Consignment Pop-up Shop started Wednesday at Spooky Nook LANCO in East Petersburg.

On Saturday, items without a star next to the price will be an additional 50 percent off.

The sale ends October 1 at 4:00 p.m.