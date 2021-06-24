Pool at Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's former residence reopens for Pennsylvania children this summer

The pool at the residence will reopen for public groups and nonprofits that serve children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to swim.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's former residence has reopened for the summer following a year-long closure due to COVID-19.

The pool at the residence will reopen for public groups and nonprofits that serve children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to swim, according to a press release.

Second Lady Gisele Fetterman opened the massive 30-by-40-foot swimming pool to the public in 2019. According to the family, the pool was underused and "should be put to good use." Fetterman declined to use the state-provided estate, saving taxpayers as much as $400,000 per year, also according to the press release. He is the only lieutenant governor to decline living at the property since it was made available in 1971.

The property was transferred to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), and Fetterman's office worked with the DMVA to reopen the pool.

Gisele Fetterman will oversee the program to teach water safety and praised the DMVA for restoring the pool to use.

“Because of their support, children who have no other opportunity to use a swimming pool will learn how to swim in a huge, beautiful pool at a historic estate,” she said.

She also mentioned that swimming has "a painful legacy of racial segregation," and this programming aims to end those disparities and give all children the gift of a fun summer.

If your nonprofit group is interested in using the pool this summer, you can email lgpool@pa.gov to reserve dates with 10 days notice. You must provide your own transportation and lifeguards.

The pool includes a picnic pavilion and a utilities house with changing rooms and bathrooms, according to the release.