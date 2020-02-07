Pool at Little Buffalo State Park to close 2 days a week due to lack of adequate staff

Starting next week and lasting through the rest of the season, the Perry County state park will close the pool on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials say

NEWPORT, Pa. — The swimming pool at a state park in Perry County will close on two weekdays for the rest of the season due to staffing issues and the delayed start to the pool season because of COVID-19.

Officials at Little Buffalo State Park in Newport said the pool will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the season, beginning next week.

The closure is due to lack of adequate staffing and the late start to the season, park officials say.

The pool will be open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Those interested in lifeguard employment opportunities for the 2021 season are asked to visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau?keywords=lifeguard.