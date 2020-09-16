Political campaign sign regulations and penalties

Stealing election signs is considered a third degree misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, which carries a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to one year in jail.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Between now and November, political campaign signs may begin showing up all over communities. They are considered a form of protected speech, but there are limitations on where election signs can be posted.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, campaign signs must be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance of a polling location on Election Day. The signs are prohibited from being nailed, stapled or otherwise attached to utility poles, fire hydrants, fences or trees.

Election signs cannot be placed in the street right-of-way. PennDOT is required to remove signs along area roads and highways. Violators could face up to a $500 fine.

Other regulations regarding when and where to post election signs vary by municipality.

Many communities may start to see more election signs posted between now and November. @PAStatePolice says stealing a political campaign sign valued at less than $50 is considered a 3rd degree misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to 1 year in jail. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Y27VH6YOAY — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) September 16, 2020

In Manheim Township, Lancaster County, a six square foot sign is permitted in residential zoning districts. Only one sign is allowed per property, unless that property is a corner property.

While there is no time limit for the display of such signs, the general rule is for all such signs to be removed within three months, if the purpose for which they were erected no longer exists, according to the Township’s Planning & Zoning Department.

In Albany Township, Berks County, signs must be removed with 10 days after an election, vote or referendum.

Stealing political campaign signs is a crime. Pennsylvania State Police warned that anyone who steals a political campaign sign may be charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Theft of property valued at less than $50 is considered a third degree misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to 1 year in jail.