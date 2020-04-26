Police: Woman scammed in Highspire out of $2,000 worth of debit cards by Publishers Clearing House perpetrator

The perpetrator informed the victim that she had won a new car and $15,000, but to receive the prizes she would have to pay fees and taxes on her winnings.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a woman in Highspire borough was scammed out of $2,000 worth of debit cards by a Publishers Clearing House perpetrator.

On Friday, April 24, police received a scam report, in which a scammer claimed to be affiliated with Publishers Clearing House (PCH).

The perpetrator informed the victim that she had won a new car and $15,000, but to receive the prizes she would have to pay fees and taxes on her winnings, according to officials.

Police say the scammer then instructed the victim to purchase four $500 prepaid Visa debit cards and to provide them with the card information before the prizes would be awarded to her.

Upon purchasing $2,000 worth of debit cards, she provided the perpetrators the card’s codes, and the funds were immediately transferred, authorities say.

Later that she realized that she had been the victim of a scam, according to police.

Authorities say if someone contacts you claiming to be from PCH, and tells you that you’ve won a prize award then asks you to send a payment or money card in order to claim the prize, you shouldn't proceed further because it is a scam.

At Publishers Clearing House the winning is always free and you never have to pay to claim a prize award, officials say.

If you find yourself to be a victim and have already sent money to a prize scammer, or know someone who has, report the loss immediately to the company you paid through, whether it is Western Union, MoneyGram, the prepaid or gift card company, then contact the Federal Trade Commission.