Police warn of suspicious person in North Middleton Township

SUSPICIOUS PERSON AUGUST 12, 2020 On August 12, 2020 North Middleton Township Police received several complaints of a White Dodge Caravan with a white male driver parked in various neighborhoods in North Middleton Township. Residents advised that the male driver had stopped and talked to neighborhood children at one point. Other jurisdictions in Cumberland county have reported seeing a similar van and driver in their neighborhoods. Residents are advised to contact their local Police if they see a suspicious male in a white van slowly driving around or parking stationary in their neighborhoods. If possible, without endangering their personal safety, obtaining the registration plate or photographing the vehicle/registration plate assists the Police with identification of the owner and possible occupant(s) of the vehicle.



