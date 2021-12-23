Lancaster Co. police department offering free vacation house checks

A Lancaster County police department is helping holiday vacationers ensure their homes are protected while they’re out of town.

STEVENS, Pa. — Going away for the holidays? A Lancaster County police department is helping holiday vacationers ensure their homes are protected while they’re out of town.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department offers free vacation house checks. Residents of Warwick, Clay and Penn townships can either call the department or fill out a form online to request periodic checks of their homes.

“Each platoon goes out to the residence to check not only for any crime that occurred but we also make sure that nothing else is out of place at the residence,” said Cp. Adam Webber.

The checks are offered throughout the year, but staff said they get the most requests during the winter holidays.

“Holidays are hectic as is,” Webber said. “We believe at Northern Regional that we can try to ease some of those tensions when people are away, knowing that their house is being watched by someone and that it’s a secure location for them so they can enjoy the holidays.”