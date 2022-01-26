Update: Waynesboro, Franklin County police incident cleared, person taken into custody

The incident shut down areas of West Second Street, South Franklin Street, South Grant Street, and Hamilton Avenue, according to police.

Update (11:52 p.m.):

According to officials, the police incident has been cleared and the person involved was taken into custody without injury, All roads are cleared and reopened.

Previously

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of an incident in Waynesboro, Franklin County.

The incident was first reported shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Waynesboro Police have not provided any details on the nature of the incident, but are asking residents to avoid the area of West Second Street in the borough.

Borough officials are asking residents in the area to also remain indoors.

South Franklin Street, South Grant Street and Hamilton Avenue are also shut down as a result of police activity, the police department said.

Here in Waynesboro where residents tell me there's an alleged hostage situation going on in the area of S. Second St.

