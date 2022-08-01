Coroner responds to shooting in York

York City Police responded to the 300 block of Miller Lane for a reported shooting around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office is responding to the scene of a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatchers, crews responded to the 300 block of Miller Lane in York around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 for a reported shooting.

Officials say at least one person was injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police remain on scene and have closed off a portion of Miller Lane between East Church Street and College Avenue.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.