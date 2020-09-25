Police seeking information about broken window at home in Chambersburg

A group of people pictured in the area around the time of the crime are persons of interest but not suspects at this time police said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a group of people in connection with a broken house window on in Chambersburg.

On Sept. 12, at around 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of Broad Street for a criminal mischief complaint. The victim reported a window in the front of their house had been broken, police said in a press release.

Surveillance footage shows a group of people in the area around the time of the incident and police said they may have information relevant to their investigation.

The people pictured are persons of interest but not suspects at this time according to police.