Police seek help in identifying person of interest in Lancaster County stabbing

West Earl Township Police would like to question the above pictured man about a stabbing that occurred in Akron Borough on Feb. 26.

AKRON, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a stabbing case.

West Earl Township Police say they'd like to question the man in the photo above. He is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred in Akron Borough on Feb. 26.

According to police, the man is between 5'5" and 5'7", weighs between 250 and 280 pounds, and has long dirty blond hair, a scruffy blond beard, and multiple tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Detective Jordan Byrnes at 717-859-1411, or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.