Police seek help in identifying suspected 'porch pirate' in Highspire Borough

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Highspire Borough Police are searching for a suspected "porch pirate" accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home on Second Street last week, and are looking for help from the public in identifying him.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at a home on the 500 block of Second Street.

A home surveillance camera captured footage of a white male suspect wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a bull decal on the front walking to the front porch of the home. He then creeps toward the front door while attempting to make himself small and unnoticeable, according to police.

The suspected thief then snatches a package placed near the home's front door and flees, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Highspire Police Officer McMillan at (717) 939-9866 ext. 1111.

"We want to remind everyone that 'porch pirate' thefts are increasing and we recommend the following to help reduce the possibility of your packages getting stolen," Highspire Police said in a press release.