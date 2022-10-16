Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home

The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the 17-year-old boy has been located and returned to his home.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m.

Previously:

Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough.

The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, black Converse sneakers, and carrying a red/black bag. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 110 pounds with long blonde/brown hair.