x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home

The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the 17-year-old boy has been located and returned to his home.
Credit: Middletown Borough Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m.

Previously:

Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough.

The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, black Converse sneakers, and carrying a red/black bag. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 110 pounds with long blonde/brown hair.

Anyone with information about the missing teen's whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

York County car show raises money for veterans

Before You Leave, Check This Out