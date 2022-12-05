State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman

Nicole Elizabeth McCartney, 37, was last seen by her family Dec. 2 in Lykens

LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman.

37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troopers said they have reason to believe McCartney is in the Harrisburg area.