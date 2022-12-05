State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman

LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman.
37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Troopers said they have reason to believe McCartney is in the Harrisburg area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens at (717) 362-8700, or by texting the Lykens Tip Line at (717) 418-8280.