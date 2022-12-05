x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman

Nicole Elizabeth McCartney, 37, was last seen by her family Dec. 2 in Lykens
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 

37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troopers said they have reason to believe McCartney is in the Harrisburg area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens at (717) 362-8700, or by texting the Lykens Tip Line at (717) 418-8280. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app.

More Videos

In Other News

Experts say some families are skipping medical care due to no longer being able to afford it

Before You Leave, Check This Out