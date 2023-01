Juan Montanez-Aponte, 46, from Harrisburg has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12. His family is concerned for his health and well-being.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a man last seen on Jan. 12.

Juan Montanez-Aponte, 46, from Harrisburg has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12. His family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Montanez-Aponte's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.