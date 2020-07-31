Police searching for missing Franklin County woman

Bertha Paine, 67, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on July 30.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing woman.

Bertha Paine, 67, was last seen on July 30 around 3:00 p.m. by her husband at their residence in the 1000 block of Swamp Fox Road in Guilford Township.

Authorities say Paine was reported missing around 5:00 p.m. on July 30.

Paine is described as a white woman who stands about 5'6" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has short, curly, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that Pain is believed to be on foot, and was last known to be wearing blue shorts and possibly a black and white blouse or shirt.