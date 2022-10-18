Police searching for missing and endangered York County woman

Rainer is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio Sedan with a Pa. registration of LFG-8299.

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are attempting to find Janis Rainer, 59.

Rainer was last seen on Oct. 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township.

According to police, she is 5'6" tall, weighs 225 pounds and wears prescription glasses.

Rainer is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio Sedan with a Pa. registration of LFG-8299.

Spring Garden Township Police reported that Rainer has connections to Towson, Maryland. She does not have her cell phone, according to reports.