Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say

State Police say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Newville Rd. in West Pennsboro Township on October 6.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland.

Previously

Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man.

Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of Newville Rd. in West Pennsboro Township. Police say Krone may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury.

Krone may be driving a blue 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible with the Pa. registration "PZ70G7."

He is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing 206 pounds. Krone has gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a red button down shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.