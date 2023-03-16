Police searching for Lebanon County car thief

On March 16, a male suspect allegedly grabbed a woman's arm inside a Palmyra store, forcibly taking her car keys and driving away in her car.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman's car keys and vehicle.

On March 16, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to Jubilee Ministries on 232 West Main Street in Palmyra for a reported robbery and motor vehicle theft.

At the scene, police determined that a 20-30-year-old man wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black Nike flip-flops, a black backpack and glasses grabbed the keys of the victim's car from her hand. The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim by her arm to do this.

The man, who is believed to have tattoos on both of his forearms, then entered the victim's car, a silver in color Honda Accord, displaying Pennsylvania registration JKR 7904.

The man then drove the stole car out of the parking lot and headed westbound on State Route 0422. The car has faded Penn State University bumper stickers.