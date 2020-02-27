Police searching for woman wanted on multiple warrants

Wilson is a heavy drug user that is known to frequent Lebanon County.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

April Marie Wilson, 38, is wanted on bench warrants in Lebanon, Berks and Schuylkill Counties.

She is a heavy drug user and is known to frequent those areas.

Police say Wilson may be driving a black 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson's whereabouts are asked to call the Pennyslvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).