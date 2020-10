Marie Ditmore, 71, was seen at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on the 2400 block of Marietta Ave, according to officials.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in East Petersburg borough Sunday morning.

She was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion with state registration JZY4167.

Authorities say the woman is lost and confused due to ongoing medical issues.