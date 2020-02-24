Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Columbia

The suspect vehicle struck a parked car in a lot on February 18.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

On February 18 around 11:00 p.m., the suspect vehicle was traveling east in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia when it turned into a car lot and struck a parked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle backed out onto the roadway and continued east.

Police say the vehicle is possibly a 2000-2004 black Dodge Dakota quad cab 4X4 pickup truck with chrome "Weslin" running boards.

Authorities say that the driver appears to be a white man with brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a reflective vest or jacket at the time of the incident.