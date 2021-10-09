Police searching for suspects who assaulted driver during road range incident on I-83 northbound

Police say the two suspects and the victim exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical confrontation, leaving the victim with severe head injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for two suspects who assaulted a driver during a road range incident on I-83 northbound in Lemoyne Borough, Cumberland County.

Authorities say on Friday they were dispatched for a report of an active assault on I-83 northbound at mile marker 41.

Through police investigation, it was reveled that around 3:30 p.m., the victim and the suspect vehicle were traveling north on I83. The road rage incident occurred as the suspect and victim moved to the right shoulder of the I-83 north ramp 41B to Lemoyne.

Police say the two suspects and the victim exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical confrontation, leaving the victim with severe head injuries. The males involved then fled the suspect via the I83 north off ramp to Lemoyne.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle is described as a late model champagne colored Toyota Camry.

Officials say the suspects are two men in their 20s or 30s.