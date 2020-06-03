Police searching for suspect in Lancaster stabbing

Authorities say the suspect stabbed an elderly victim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing an elderly victim.

On Tuesday, March 3 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found a that a 73-year-old man had been stabbed by an unknown suspect.

The victim told police that he was checking if the suspect was supposed to be in the building after he was found sitting in a stairwell.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man between 20-and-30-years-old with a large build.

He was wearing a blue coat, tan pants, red sneakers, and carrying a brown backpack.

After the assault, the suspect left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412.