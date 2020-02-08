Police searching for registered sex offender last seen in Upper Paxton Township

He was last seen operating a white or silver Ford F-350 van with the registration plate KZA1309 in Berrysburg, according to officials.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the disappearance of a state registered sex offender who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Raymond Hill was reported missing from his house in Upper Paxton Township. He was last seen operating a white or silver Ford F-350 van with the registration plate KZA1309 in Berrysburg, according to officials.

Authorities say Hill is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, has short brown hair, wears glasses, and has tattoos of a cross on his upper left arm and another cross with "WWJD" on his upper right arm.

Hill's whereabouts are unknown, but police think he is in the Harrisburg area or in Northumberland County