Police searching for persons of interest in connection to fight in Chambersburg

Officials say the men in the above photo may have information that is relevant to an ongoing police investigation.

Police are searching for persons of interest who may have been involved in a fight.

On March 25 around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West Washington Street and South Main Street for a reported fight.

Authorities say a group of men were involved in an altercation, and were seen chasing a man on West Washington Street.

Police say the confrontation blocked traffic traveling on the street.

The above pictured individuals are believed to be persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time, authorities say. They are believed to have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.