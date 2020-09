Authorities say Smith was reported missing on Monday, September 21.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen.

Makayla Akira Smith was reported missing on Monday, September 21.

Smith is described as standing 5'7" tall and weighing about 260 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue hair bonnet, a pink & white shirt, blue jeans, and tie-dye croc style shoes.