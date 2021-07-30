Police searching for missing teen in Middlesex Township

Kevin Fede 14 was last seen in the area of West Point Drive in the Keystone Arms development on Thursday evening at around 10: 15 p.m., according to authorities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Middlesex Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Kevin Fede 14 was last seen in the area of West Point Drive in the Keystone Arms development on Thursday evening at around 10: 15 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said Fede was missing at around midnight on Friday. Police said the circumstances of his disappearance are currently unknown.

Fede is 5 foot 6 inches, approximately 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe and blue sandals, police said.