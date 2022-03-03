Police searching for missing Chambersburg teen

Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz was last seen leaving her home around 1:40 p.m. on July 6.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 3.

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz, 16, was last seen leaving her home around 1:40 p.m. on July 6 in a dark blue Scion.

Cruz is described as standing 5'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has shoulder length curly, brown hair.

Cruz was last seen wearing a black shirt, jean shorts, and black sandals.