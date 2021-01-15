Police searching for missing person in Carlisle

Police say he is believed to be in particular danger of harm to himself.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a person reported missing in Carlisle on Friday.

Authorities say Jean Dumorin was reported missing/endangered by his father. Jean left his house at his unknown time, police said.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and unknown clothing, according to officials.

Police say he is believed to be in particular danger of harm to himself.