Police searching for missing elderly New Holland man

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Crews are searching for a missing elderly New Holland man.
According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is out in New Holland Borough on Tuesday morning, searching for a 77-year-old man suffering from dementia.
The man lives in the 500 block of West Broad Street in New Holland Borough and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone can contact 717-354-4646 with information on his whereabouts.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.