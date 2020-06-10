Police searching for missing elderly New Holland man

A search detail is out searching for a missing elderly New Holland man suffering from dementia.

According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is out in New Holland Borough on Tuesday morning, searching for a 77-year-old man suffering from dementia.

The man lives in the 500 block of West Broad Street in New Holland Borough and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone can contact 717-354-4646 with information on his whereabouts.

