Dale Alters, 84, may be driving a 1996 GMC Safari minivan and could be traveling to either Selinsgrove or Bellefonte, police say.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Dale Alters, 84, was last seen on October 16 around 10:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Huggins Road in Watts Township.

Police say Alters may be in a maroon 1996 GMC Safari minivan with the Pa. registration "DBM4099."

Officials say he may be traveling to Selinsgrove in Snyder County or Bellefonte in Centre County.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see Watts.