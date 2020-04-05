Police searching for missing Dauphin County teenager

Alondra Dennisse Ayala-Caraballo, 16, has been missing since 2:30 a.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Alondra Dennisse Ayala-Caraballo, 16, was discovered missing on May 4 around 2:30 a.m. from her home in Lower Swatara Township.

She stands approximately 5'5" tall and weighs abiut 145 pounds.

Ayala-Caraballo was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a yellow shirt with tigers on it.

She may have scars at the ends of both eyebrows.