Eric Giannone, 42, was last seen driving a tan 2006 Nissan Sentra.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Dallastown man.

Eric Giannone, 42, is missing from his home in Dallastown Borough.

His family told police that he left on his own, but his family is concerned for his safety.

Giannone was last seen driving a tan 2006 Nissan Sentra with the PA registration LGJ4808.