Police still searching for man involved in September riot in Lancaster city

Hector Rodriguez Jr. is charged with riot, intent to commit a felony, among other related charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are still searching for a man who was involved in the September riot in Lancaster City.

Hector Rodriguez Jr. is charged with riot, intent to commit a felony, among other related charges.

Police say on Sept. 13 shortly after 5 p.m., Lancaster state police received a request to assist Lancaster City Police with controlling a crowd that was forming at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say during this time, a shooting happened in the 300 block of Laurel Street. Rodriguez was seen damaging an unoccupied police vehicle in the area of Laurel Street and Union Street.

During the unrest, state police monitored the activities of the crowd that had formed on live streams on online platforms.