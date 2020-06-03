Police searching for man in connection to homicide investigation

Antoine Miller, 46, is wanted on criminal homicide charges in connection to the death of Michael Evans-Turner from February 2019.

Antoine Miller, 46, is wanted on criminal homicide charges.

Harrisburg Police Detectives say Miller is involved in the death of Michael Evans-Turner, who was shot to death on February 25, 2019 in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in Harrisburg.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.