Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County

Authorities say they took the suspect into custody after previously searching in the area of Harrisburg Pike on Thursday afternoon.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available.

PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police Trooper Megan Frazer, the public is asked to avoid the area of the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.

As of 1:30 p.m. on August 4, police were searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen on foot in that area.

Authorities say the man stands 5'7" tall, weighs between 130 and 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Cumberland county: police activity please avoid the area. Anyone who observes the described individual are asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/eFB50GRQpF — Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroopHPIO) August 4, 2022

Police ask that anyone seeing a person matching that description calls 911, and do not approach that person.

Officials say more information is expected to be released later.