Authorities say the stabbing happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 278 West Burkhart Avenue.

Chambersburg Police are searching for a person charged with attempted homicide after a stabbing that occurred on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 278 West Burkhart Avenue.

Teon Patterson is also charged with eight counts of aggravated assault.