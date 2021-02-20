Police searching for Lancaster man wanted for stalking related offensives

Wainman is a wanted person and is not known to be armed, however, police say he should not be approached unless law enforcement is notified.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for information on the whereabouts of a Lancaster man wanted for stalking-related offenses.

Authorities say, Thomas Wainman, 51, of Knightsbridge Drive in Warwick Township, had his bail revoked for an underlying stalking-related offense in December 2020.

Wainman is a wanted person and is not known to be armed, however, police say he should not be approached unless law enforcement is notified.

According to authorities on Dec. 12, 2020, police investigated the report of defiant trespass and stalking which occurred in the 200 block of Queens Gate Road.

An individual reported that Wainman had again trespassed onto their property after repeated attempts to restrict all contact, police said.

Wainman was found to be in violation of a previous bail restriction and had trespassed on the person's property as described, according to officials.

Police say as a result of the follow-up investigation, he was taken into custody on both an issued bench warrant and the outcome of the Dec. 12, 2020 incident. He was processed on charges of misdemeanor stalking and summary trespass and remanded to Lancaster County Prison.

Police say, Wainman previously had a bail revocation because of the December 2020 incident and was subject to specific bail limitations which were violated causing the current revocation order.

Police say they are seeking to take custody of Wainman to prevent further escalation of his stalking behavior and conduct that the charges were filed in association with during the past several months.