Police searching for juvenile escapee

Guilfoyle, 17, was last seen on June 24 when he escaped from Abraxas Youth Center.

Robert Guilfoyle, 17, escaped from Abraxas Youth Center in Guilford Township on June 24.

Authorities say he escaped by climbing out of his window and jumping over the fence.

Guilfoyle is described as a white male who stands approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say he is from Anne Arundel County in Maryland but has ties to Waynesboro and Shippensburg.