Police searching for missing juvenile in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a juvenile who went missing in Carlisle borough on Friday.

Police say at 7:41 p.m. they were dispatched to the 100 block of East Louther Street for a report of a missing juvenile.

According to authorities, the family of Jamair Lewis reported that he left for school Friday morning around 8:20 a.m. and never returned home.

Lews was last seen in a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and red, white, blue Nike shoes. Officials say he is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.