x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Police searching for missing juvenile in Carlisle

According to authorities, the family of Jamair Lewis reported that he left for school Friday morning around 8:20 a.m. and never returned home.
Credit: Carlisle Borough Police Department

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a juvenile who went missing in Carlisle borough on Friday.

Police say at 7:41 p.m. they were dispatched to the 100 block of East Louther Street for a report of a missing juvenile.

According to authorities, the family of Jamair Lewis reported that he left for school Friday morning around 8:20 a.m. and never returned home.

Lews was last seen in a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and red, white, blue Nike shoes. Officials say he is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone that has seen Lewis or knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at (717) -243-5252 or submit a tip through Crimewatch