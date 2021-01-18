Police searching for missing Adams County woman

Erika Sheely was reported missing around 11:00 p.m. on January 17.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an endangered missing woman from McSherrystown Borough, Adams County.

Erika Sheely was reported missing around 11:00 p.m. on January 17. She was last seen driving a blue 2005 Dodge Neon with the Pennsylvania registration "KPA5466."

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward.