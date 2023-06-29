Police search for missing, endangered 4-year-old Chester County boy

Preston Ferko was last seen Wednesday night in his Phoenixville home. He is believed to be traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with Joseph Ferko, 28, police said

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. — Police in Chester County are searching for a missing and endangered 4-year-old boy.

Preston Ferko was last seen on Milligan Street in the borough of Phoenixville at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Phoenixville Borough and State Police.

Authorities believe the boy is at special risk of harm or injury.

He was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko, according to police. Authorities did not provide details on the relationship between the boy and Joseph Ferko.

Preston Ferko is 3 feet, 7 inches tall and 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Joseph Ferko is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Authorities believe the duo are traveling in a silver 2022 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration LPD7572.